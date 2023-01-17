Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $256.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,300. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

