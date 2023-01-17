Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,478. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

