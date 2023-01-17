Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHCT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.
CHCT stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
