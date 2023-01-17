Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

