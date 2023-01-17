Coinmetro Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $195.23 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and $985.32 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00041961 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00232451 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65168563 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $547.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

