CoinLoan (CLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $221.90

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 22% against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $9.17 or 0.00042983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $45.84 million and approximately $221.90 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00431306 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.96 or 0.30274517 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00759588 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.