CoinField Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $63.32 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000991 BTC on major exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $63.32 million and approximately $63.33 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

