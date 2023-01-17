Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $49.98

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.98, but opened at $52.98. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 194,549 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 101,543 shares of company stock worth $4,498,300 and sold 471,048 shares worth $19,341,757. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

