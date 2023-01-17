Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.22

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.22 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 1542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

