CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, an increase of 522.3% from the December 15th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of CNEY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. CN Energy Group. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

