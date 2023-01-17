Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

