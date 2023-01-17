Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
