ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 965 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.85 per share, with a total value of $28,805.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,956,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,406,898. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,109 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,267.54.

On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,649 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $590,974.38.

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $245,528.91.

On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $62,376.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $84,844.13.

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $3,026.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $296,545.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $1,388,226.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.19 per share, with a total value of $127,945.22.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMO stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

