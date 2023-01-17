CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 209.8% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CK Hutchison Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CKHUY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 339,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $7.70.
About CK Hutchison
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Hutchison (CKHUY)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.