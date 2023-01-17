CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 209.8% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKHUY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 339,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

About CK Hutchison

(Get Rating)

Read More

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.