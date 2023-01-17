Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIA opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Citizens

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald Shields acquired 24,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $243,327. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Citizens news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 8,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,735.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald Shields acquired 24,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 59,132 shares of company stock worth $170,692 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

