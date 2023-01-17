Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 851,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

