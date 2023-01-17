Citigroup Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

