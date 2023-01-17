Citigroup Lowers Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $3.05.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Price Performance

CAHPF stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.