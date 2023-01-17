Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.