CIBC Trims MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Target Price to C$20.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,578. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.