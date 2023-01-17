CIBC Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$150.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$175.00 price target (up previously from C$155.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.90.

PD stock traded down C$1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,712. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$47.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.64.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$429.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 16.1600007 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

