CIBC Boosts Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target to C$11.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EFXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Enerflex stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,021. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.14 million during the quarter.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

