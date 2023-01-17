Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 66,192 shares.The stock last traded at $122.92 and had previously closed at $124.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

