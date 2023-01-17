Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $38.52

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.52, but opened at $36.55. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 4,572 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

