Check Capital Management Inc. CA Takes Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 381,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,000. Bread Financial accounts for about 0.6% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $8,666,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,391,000. Courant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,267,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

