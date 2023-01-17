Check Capital Management Inc. CA Invests $99,000 in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,409. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,745 shares of company stock worth $46,429. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

