Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.62.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.84. 123,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

