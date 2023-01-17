Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up to $27.21

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $27.99. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 277 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,555 shares of company stock valued at $578,446. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.