Casper Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.42 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Casper has a market cap of $410.83 million and $15.42 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00433163 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.05 or 0.30410812 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00758296 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,435,439,103 coins and its circulating supply is 10,672,814,805 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,434,066,452 with 10,671,533,695 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03406511 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $8,374,566.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.