Casper Price Up 25.1% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $391.19 million and $11.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,435,046,008 coins and its circulating supply is 10,672,447,925 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,434,066,452 with 10,671,533,695 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03406511 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $8,374,566.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

