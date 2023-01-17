Cartesi Market Capitalization Achieves $83.48 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $83.48 million and $6.15 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003228 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 247.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.
Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 653,559,566 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.
