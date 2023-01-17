Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$247.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$190.30.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Performance

TSE:CJT traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$118.71. The company had a trading volume of 61,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$109.69 and a 52 week high of C$194.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$131.57.

About Cargojet

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.