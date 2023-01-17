Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.18 billion and $323.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.70 or 0.07442835 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080933 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00030771 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00058620 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010520 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025334 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,582,983 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
