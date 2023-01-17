Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $292.83 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and approximately $292.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.43 or 0.07455918 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00082568 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030239 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00058039 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010393 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024737 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000774 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,582,983 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
