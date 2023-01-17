Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $373.04 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.00 billion and $373.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.78 or 0.07395116 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00079828 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00030837 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00058974 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010457 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023795 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,349,157 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
