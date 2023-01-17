Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down to $64.23

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.23, but opened at $62.27. Capri shares last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 1,567 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Capri Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Capri by 43.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 380,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 285,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

