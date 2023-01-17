Cannell & Co. Invests $40.59 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cannell & Co. bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 996,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,000. EQT accounts for 1.6% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. 99,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,678. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

