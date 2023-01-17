Cannell & Co. Has $15.76 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,915 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

