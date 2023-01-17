Cannell & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. 21,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,204. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

