Cannell & Co. Buys 530,910 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,910 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.99% of Surgery Partners worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,566,000 after acquiring an additional 259,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $620.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.97 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

