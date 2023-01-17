Cannell & Co. Buys 317,275 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,275 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $24,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 145.9% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 77.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 31,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $593.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

