Cannell & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,665 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.0% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $26,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $1,481,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

IFF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.61. 18,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,554. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

