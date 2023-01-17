Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) is Barnett & Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises approximately 3.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.37% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. 1,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,935. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,067.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 285,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,067.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

