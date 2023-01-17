CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CAIXY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 108,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.90 ($4.24) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale upped their price target on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.25 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

