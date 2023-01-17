Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 32,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Cable & Wireless Communications Stock Performance
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable & Wireless Communications (CWIXF)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.