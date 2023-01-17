Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Trading Up 33.3%

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,821,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 592,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Buffalo Coal Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$14.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

Further Reading

