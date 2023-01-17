Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $19.60 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 3.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

