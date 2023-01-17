Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 3.2% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,908. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

