Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price at $45.65

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

