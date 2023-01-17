Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Broadwind stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.88. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

