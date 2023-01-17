Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Down 11.1%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 973,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 551,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06.

About Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 950 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

